Meet Bihar's Revolver Rani

Abha Devi is a real terror for goons and criminals in her panchayat under Phulwari Sharif block of Patna district, say villagers.

She is possibly the only woman panchayat head in Bihar who moves with a pistol clung to her waist.

At her home in Babhanpura village, the mother of four can easily pass off as a quiet, affectionate and humble lower middle-class housewife, but outside she spells terror for troublemakers. Of late, she is known by the sobriquet ‘Revolver Rani’ and ‘Lady Singham’ in her panchayat and surrounding areas.