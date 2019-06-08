Media houses to get awards for campaigns ahead of International Day of Yoga

The government will award media houses that run campaigns on the benefits of yoga for a healthy lifestyle, ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

The awards are open for media firms operating in 22 Indian languages and English media houses too. There are 11 awards in each of the three categories.

Calling yoga India’s foremost gift to the world, Mr. Javadekar hoped that all media houses would participate to make sure ‘healthy living’ became the mantra in a new India.

“We have observed that many media houses — whether print, T.V. or radio — are doing their own bit to propagate the message of healthy living through yoga. We have decided to recognise their efforts,” he added.

This year will see the fifth edition of International Day of Yoga. Nearly 200 countries celebrate the day by organising mass yoga performances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ranchi on the day.