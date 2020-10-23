MEA hopeful of ‘positive resolution’ over pending pay for Indian workers in Saudi Arabia

As per media reports, many Indian migrant workers from Kerala, TN, Bihar, UP and Odisha, who have returned to India after they were laid off by a private company in Saudi Arabia

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia has taken up the matter of 286 Indian workers who were reportedly not paid end of service dues by a private firm there, and it is hopeful of a “positive resolution” of the issue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

As per media reports, many Indian migrant workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, who have returned to India after they were laid off by a private company in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic have approached the Indian government over unpaid end of service benefits.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said all such cases, including the case of 286 Indian workers who were working for a company in Saudi Arabia, are raised by India’s missions in these countries with employers as well as local authorities.

“In this particular case, this has been followed up by our embassy and we are hopeful for a positive resolution,” he said at an online media briefing.

Asked about the steps taken by the government to deal with such cases, Mr. Srivastava said, “We have a portal called ‘Madad’ where all such cases, people who are affected, can register their grievances. Our missions and posts in these areas proactively follow it up with concerned authorities to get a resolution.”

Mr. Srivastava also informed also informed that as on October 22, 2020, 19.40 lakh Indians have been repatriated through the Vande Bharat Mission.

“Phase 7 of VBM has been operational since October 1, 2020. Of the 1,050 international flights scheduled under this phase, 690 flights have already been operated from 20 countries, reaching 22 airports across the country and repatriating an estimated 1,30,000 persons,” he said.

“Our Missions continue to proactively work with the respective local governments to facilitate the movement of Indians stranded in those countries,” Srivastava said.