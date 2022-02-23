MEA highlights India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, books of Buddhist 'Jataka' tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese languages were unveiled

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday celebrated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' by inaugurating projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with the ASEAN and East Asian countries.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

As part of the celebration, books of Buddhist 'Jataka' tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese languages were unveiled, the MEA said.

A comprehensive video of e-ITEC courses offered by the MEA on Buddhist teachings was shown during the event.

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) is a prestigious programme conducted by the MEA.

Minister of State for External Affairs RajKumar Ranjan Singh inaugurated an interactive coffee table e-book on Buddhist linkages with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and East Asian countries.

The digital exhibition titled "Bodhicitta: Interweaving Buddhist Art Traditions from India Across Asia" curated by National Museum was displayed, the MEA said in a statement.

"The ministry presented an Interactive Template for use by Missions for orientation visits by school/college students to cultural centres/missions for better understanding of India's Buddhist linkages," it said.

A series of commemorative events and activities will be organised by the MEA across the country as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week' from February 21 to 27.