Marshals back in bandhgalas

A week after their olive green, military-style uniforms created a controversy, Rajya Sabha marshals on Monday were back in their traditional Indian attire but without the long turban.
The two marshals, who flank the Chair, came to the House wearing Indian bandhgalas.
The new uniforms of the marshals, complete with peak caps and lanyards, had come under criticism from Opposition parties and Army veterans. Officials said Monday’s change was made as demanded by the marshals themselves.
