Maoists torch bus in Chhattisgarh, no casualties

Maoists set ablaze a passenger bus in the Narayanpur district of south Chhattisgarh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

There were no human casualties as they had asked passengers to vacate the bus before setting it on fire.

The incident took place on the Dhanora-Orchha road of Narayanpur.

“Maoists burnt a private passenger bus around four kilometers south of the Dhanora police station. They have been opposing the construction of the road from Narayanpur to Orchha in Abujhmad. Despite their opposition, work on 45 km of road out of a total 66 km distance has been completed under the security cover of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the district police force. The road construction is still on,” said Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police Mr. Santosh Singh.

This is the second incident of Maoist violence in the area in the last two days.

“There was firing between the Maoists and the police in this area two days ago and seven Maoists were arrested after the encounter. All seven arrested Maoists have accepted their involvement in several incidents of arson in this area,” the SP added.