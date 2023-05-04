HamberMenu
Maoist Lalan Ganjhu, wanted in 145 cases in Jharkhand and Bihar, surrenders

Lalan Ganjhu, wanted Maoist in 145 cases registered in different police stations, surrenders before the police in Jharkhand’s ’Ranchi

May 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Police escort Regional Commander of CPI Maoist Indal Ganjhu after he surrendered before senior police officers under Jharkhand Government’s policy ‘Nai Disha’, in Ranchi on May 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Maoist 'regional commander', who was wanted in 145 cases lodged across Jharkhand and Bihar, surrendered before the police in Ranchi on May 4, officials said.

Indal Ganjhu, also known as Lalan Ganjhu or Uma, had a bounty of ₹15 lakh on him, they said.

Also read: Exercise on to smoke out Maoists in Jharkhand

He was wanted in 145 cases registered in different police stations of Chatra, Hazaribagh and Palamu districts of Jharkhand, and Gaya and Aurangabad districts of neighbouring Bihar, Inspector-General (Operations) Amol V. Homkar said.

"The Jharkhand Police has achieved major success in anti-Maoist operations, and the surrender of 'regional commander' Indal Ganjhu is another milestone," he said.

The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Jharkhand sector Inspector General V.K. Birdi said that recently in an operation in Chatra, Gautam Paswan and his squad were "neutralised" by the forces, which led to the surrender of Ganjhu.

At least five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chatra district in April 2023. The encounter had taken place along the Chatra-Palamu border in the Lawalong police station area. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot.

