Many outfits get funds from supporters

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Monday said several terrorist groups continue to benefit from funds raised through illegal activities and from supporters worldwide despite the international terror financing watchdog tightening the standards on flow of money.

India has maintained that Pakistan extends support to terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba , the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Hizbul Mujahideen, whose prime target is India, and has urged FATF to take action against Islamabad.

Without naming Pakistan, the FATF said that terrorists use various methods to gain financing, including using social media to identify new followers and to solicit financial or other forms of material support.

