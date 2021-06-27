‘Mann ki Baat’ is non-political platform wherein PM discusses subjects that enhance knowledge: Nadda

He called upon party leaders to hold booth-level meetings after listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ every month, saying it will strengthen the party.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “non-political platform” in which he touches upon a host of subjects that serve to enhance knowledge and inform people about ongoing activities in the country, BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

He called upon party leaders to hold booth-level meetings after listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ every month, saying it will strengthen the party.

“A special feature of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is that it has been a non-political platform. The programme is nearing 80 episodes but Prime Minister Modi has not even once talked about politics from this platform,” Mr. Nadda said after listening to the programme in East Patel Nagar with party workers.

The prime minister, while avoiding political subjects in the radio programme, has discussed sports, environment, education and culture, and highlighted the role and contribution of people from different walks of life,” he said.

The prime minister on Sunday talked about sportspersons participating in Tokyo Olympic Games, environment, vaccines and the monsoon in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Mann Ki Baat increases our knowlege and apprises us of ongoing activities in the society. It has endeavoured to give a vision to every section of the society,” the BJP national president said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other party leaders and workers were present on the occasion. Many senior BJP leaders listened to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with partymen in different parts of the city.