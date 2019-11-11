Manmohan nominated to Parliamentary panel on finance

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been nominated to the Parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who resigned from the committee to make way for him.

Digvijaya Singh has now been nominated to the standing committee on urban development by the Chairman of the Upper House, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin.

In August, Mr. Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. In his previous stint from September 2014 to May 2019 too he was part of this committee. In this term, initially he was reluctant to join any panel, according to sources, but the party wanted his presence in one of the most important committees.

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and the GST for deliberations, during which Mr. Manmohan Singh had played a very active role.