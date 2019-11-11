Manmohan nominated to Parliamentary panel on finance

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been nominated to the Parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who resigned from the committee to make way for him.
Digvijaya Singh has now been nominated to the standing committee on urban development by the Chairman of the Upper House, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin.
In August, Mr. Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. In his previous stint from September 2014 to May 2019 too he was part of this committee. In this term, initially he was reluctant to join any panel, according to sources, but the party wanted his presence in one of the most important committees.
In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and the GST for deliberations, during which Mr. Manmohan Singh had played a very active role.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor