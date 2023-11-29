HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace pact with government, announces Amit Shah

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Mr. Shah said

November 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur. Photo: X/@AmitShah

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur. Photo: X/@AmitShah

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, on November 29 signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here.

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur.

"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Mr. Shah said in a post on X.

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Mr. Shah said.

"It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India," he said.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.