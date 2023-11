November 13, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 13 extended ban on 10 Meitei extremist organisations under UAPA for another five years.

The MHA notification said that the organisations “have as their professed aim, establishment of an independent nation by secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession.”

More to follow.