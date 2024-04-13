GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three injured in Manipur gunfight; more security forces deployed

April 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

Three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on April 12.

“There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district. Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but are currently stable,” the police said.

Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis, they said.

Additional State and Central security forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

In another development, unidentified men torched a sawmill near Pallel in Kakching district near Thoubal district early on Friday. “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted. Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators,” the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.