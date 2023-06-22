Manipur violence | Amit Shah calls all-party meeting on June 24

June 22, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Nearly 50 days after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the situation in the State.

The Union Home Ministry tweeted on Wednesday that the meeting would be held at 3 p.m. in Delhi. More than 100 people have been killed in the ongoing violence in the northeastern State and more than 50,000 people have been displaced.

The meeting was announced after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Mr. Shah late on Wednesday.

The Home Minister had visited Manipur from May 29 to June 1 and met Kuki and Meitei representatives. Mr. Shah later tasked Mr. Sarma to carry forward the dialogue with the two groups even as violence continued in the State despite an appeal for peace by the minister. Mr. Shah will be in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on June 22 and he is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 23. Several members of legislative assembly (MLA) from Manipur are camping in Delhi expecting to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Modi is on a two-nation visit to U.S and Egypt from June 21-26. The delegation comprising the Meitei MLAs met defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Sambit Patra, BJP incharge of Manipur.

3 injured in blast

Three persons, including two minors, were injured when a car bomb exploded near Moirang in Bishnupur district on Wednesday evening. The three have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has sought ₹10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to 11,785 people displaced by the violence. A government spokesperson said Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 and May 23 seeking the funds.