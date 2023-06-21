June 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Asserting that the human tragedy unfolding in Manipur has wounded the conscience of the nation, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued an appeal for peace and urged the women to take the lead in restoring normalcy.

“For nearly 50 days, we have witnessed a great human tragedy unfolding in Manipur. The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your State and uprooted thousands, has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation,” Ms. Gandhi in a video appeal, addressed to the people of the State.

In the nearly three-minute-long video, Ms. Gandhi said that she is deeply saddened to see people forced to flee their homes and leave behind all that they have built over a lifetime. She said that it was heart-breaking to witness people, who have coexisted peacefully, turn against each other.

“The history of Manipur stands testament to her ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society. It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness,” the CPP chairperson said.

“Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land. As a mother I understand your pain and I appeal to your good conscience to lead the way,” added Ms. Gandhi. She expressed “immense hope and faith” in the people of Manipur to overcome the ordeal and emerge stronger.

While Ms. Gandhi did not make any comment on the handling of the situation by the BJP government in the State or the Union government, the Congress has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining ‘stoic silence’ on the issue for almost 50 days now.

“The Prime Minister who gives ‘gyaan’ on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

“He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension,” Mr. Ramesh added.

His party colleague and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The horrific violence, destruction and displacement in Manipur has now crossed 50 days. The government’s silence and inaction are incomprehensible. Can anything have been a bigger priority in the country over the last 50 days? Where is the ‘maximum governance’ we were all promised?”