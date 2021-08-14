Manipur govt. urged to revise list of names on martyrs’ memorial

The United Chongthas say there are discrepancies in the plaque inaugurated on August 13

While the construction of a memorial for martyrs exiled to the infamous Kala Pani (Cellular Jail) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been welcomed by all, the United Chongthas group has urged the Manipur government to revise the list and correct the names spelt wrongly by British officers who “could not pronounce Manipuri names properly”.

The monolith memorial was formally inaugurated on August 13, Patriots’ Day, with Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister N. Biren and many others paying floral tributes at a solemn function.

As preparations for the memorial site were underway, Mr. Biren said, “We have collected the names of 18 exiled freedom fighters who were deported to the islands. We seek information from all circles about any other freedom fighter who was lodged in the Cellular Jail whose particulars are not with the government.”

Governor Prasad said, “We should keep the sacrifice of these brave forefathers in mind while marching ahead with the developmental works.”

Chongtham Tomba, head of the United Chongthas, said, “Altogether, 22 bravehearts were exiled to Kala Pani after the Anglo-Manipuri War of April 1891. Their particulars are recorded in the Administration Report of Manipur, documentation of the Anglo-Manipuri War, and other records. These particulars are also available in the Manipur State Archives website.”

Mr. Tomba questioned the selection of only 18 martyrs out of 22 exiled freedom fighters. A seven-member expert committee submitted the shortened list to the government for unexplained reasons.

Mr. Tomba maintains that some well-known patriots who were never deported to Kala Pani have been included in the names inscribed in the memorial plaque. But the Chief Minister holds that the memorials names those who languished and died in the islands.