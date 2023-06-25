HamberMenu
Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah told an all-party delegation on Saturday that imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur was not an option

June 25, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25, 2023. Twitter/@NBirenSingh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25, 2023. Twitter/@NBirenSingh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25.

After the meeting, Mr. Singh tweeted, “Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June.”

The meeting comes a day after an all party meeting where members of the Opposition party demanded Mr. Singh’s removal. At least 131 people have been killed in the ethnic violence that erupted in the State on May 3.

Earlier, on June 24, Mr. Shah told an all-party delegation that imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur was not an option and the situation was soon returning to normal, several members who attended the meeting told The Hindu. Mr. Shah said 1,800 looted weapons had been returned and 36,000 Central forces personnel deployed in the State that has been marred with ethnic violence since May 3.

Mr. Shah chaired the all-party meeting on Manipur where members of the Opposition raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Mr. Shah informed the delegation that imposing President’s rule is not an option in the near future and remained silent on the Chief Minister’s removal, members said. He said the Prime Minister was apprised of the situation even during the U.S visit and as a Home Minister it was his responsibility to bring the crisis under control. He added that he was the only Home Minister to have spent three days in the State at the height of ethnic violence and the priority of the Modi government is that no more lives should be lost due to violence, one of the members who attended the meeting said.

