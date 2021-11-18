National

Manipur ambush | Was not aware of presence of woman, child: Revolutionary People’s Front

Vehicles from an Assam Rifles convoy which was ambushed by militants, in Churachandpur district on November 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Revolutionary People’s Front, an outlawed underground group, in a statement on Thursday clarified that it was not aware of the presence of a woman and her child in the convoy that was ambushed on November 13 in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

In the joint operation, the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the RPF, and the Manipur Naga People’s Front killed five Assam Rifles personnel including Viplav Tripathi, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and eight-year-old son. Four others were also injured.

The statement by Rohen Khuman, deputy secretary, publicity, RPF, said that the party follows the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and added that the army and police know that if there are women and children, the PLA aborts the ambushes. This had happened at Kom Keirak, Keishnmthong and many other incidents.

It said RPF knows there will be collateral damage in all attacks and that is why attacks are aborted in many instances. It hoped that the souls of the woman and her son who were innocent victims shall rest in peace.

The RPF was unhappy that some Indian leaders and “media heroes” labelled this outfit as terrorists, extremists, etc. Some of them had said that the RPF was formed by some breakaway members of the Revolutionary Government of Manipur.

The statement added there is no relation between the two groups.

Despite combing operations, the responsible members of the RPF and the MNPF have not been accounted for. The injured personnel are recuperating in two hospitals.


