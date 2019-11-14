National

Man faces life term for bomb hoax call

Nasrudeen, from Bihar’s Sitamarhi and a resident of Chennai, was arrested in August 2019 for making a hoax bomb call to IGI Airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

Nasrudeen, from Bihar’s Sitamarhi and a resident of Chennai, was arrested in August 2019 for making a hoax bomb call to IGI Airport. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

Nasrudeen tried to stop wife from flying abroad.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act against a 28-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax call to the Delhi airport in August to stop his wife from leaving the country for work, claiming she was a suicide bomber.

This is the second such case to be investigated by the NIA under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, that prescribes life imprisonment for making false calls of bomb threats.

The accused, Nasrudeen, hailing from Bihar’s Sitamarhi and a resident of Chennai, had been arrested from Delhi. On August 8, at 9 p.m., a call was received at the Delhi International Airport Limited’s call centre in Gurugram that a woman named Zabina had reached the airport and could cause a blast on a Dubai or Saudi Arabia-bound flight. On investigation, it was found out to be a hoax and Nasrudeen was arrested the next day.

In June, a special NIA court in Ahmedabad sentenced a businessman to life term and imposed a fine of ₹5 crore for placing a hoax hijack note on a Jet Airways plane in October 2017.

This was the first case investigated by the NIA under the Act after it came into force in 2017. The Act had replaced the 1982 Act.

The businessman, Birju Kishore Salla, said he committed the crime to force Jet to shut its Delhi operation, which would eventually lead his girlfriend, who worked in the airline’s Delhi office, to come to Mumbai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
investigation
kidnapping
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2019 11:14:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/man-faces-life-term-for-bomb-hoax-call/article29975704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY