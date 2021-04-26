National

Mamata welcomes Madras HC order, demands withdrawal of Central forces who may be infected with COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 26 demanded withdrawal of Central forces to contain COVID-19 spread in West Bengal in the next phase of polling, while welcoming the Madras High Court’s observations that the Election Commission of India (ECI) could not avoid blame for the spread of COVID-19.

Also read: Madras HC blames ECI for raging second wave of COVID-19 in T.N., Puducherry

"I welcome the Madras High Court order, which clearly said the EC cannot escape its responsibility. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EC are responsible for the [current] situation [of Covid spreading in the State]," Ms. Banerjee alleged at a workers meeting in North Kolkata where party candidates and workers were present.

Earlier on April 26, Madras High Court had lashed out at the Election Commission over the conduct of Assembly polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S. Ramamoorthy termed the EC as most irresponsible while hearing a public interest writ seeking directions to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking steps to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"I am requesting please withdraw the around 2 lakh — strong Central forces drawn from COVID-hit States, who are camping in schools and colleges and safe homes hampering COVID management operations 75% of them may be infected by the virus. Please withdraw them in the last phase," she said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Oxygen cylinders with armed forces will be released for hospitals: Chief of Defence Staff briefs PM Modi

Centre’s direction to Twitter an attack on right to free speech: Pawan Khera

IMD predicts wet spell over several parts of country from April 26-30

North Goa district hospital to be converted into COVID-19 facility: State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

WhatsApp group admin not liable for objectionable post by other member: HC

COVID-19 surge: Five die in private hospital in Hisar district, kin stage protest

Karnataka govt announces lockdown for 14 days

Madras HC blames ECI for raging second wave of COVID-19 in T.N., Puducherry

T.N. all-party meet resolves to allow oxygen production in Sterlite plant for four months

COVID-19 surge: Five districts in U.P. have over 10,000 active cases

Cuddalore police register cases for violation of prohibitory orders

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC transfers more police officers in Bengal

Australia to send oxygen, ventilators, PPE to India as part of immediate support package

COVID-19 | Sambalpur adds cremation capacity, Puri bans funeral of outsiders at Swargadwar

COVID-19: China's Sichuan Airlines suspends cargo flights rushing medical supplies to India

T.N. parties agree, conditionally, to allow Sterlite plant to operate for medical oxygen production

Delhi court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in ASI case for damage to Red Fort during R-Day violence

Rahul Gandhi demands free COVID-19 vaccine for all

Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 4:34:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mamata-welcomes-madras-hc-order-demands-withdrawal-of-central-forces-who-may-be-infected-with-covid-19/article34414934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY