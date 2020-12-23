Mamata speaks to protesting farmers in Delhi

She sends a 5-member team of Trinamool Congress MPs to meet the farmers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached out to the protesting farmers in Delhi and assured them the support of her party in the protests.

This is second time in this month that she is speaking to the farmers protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Centre and sent a delegation to meet them.

During the day, a five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met the farmers in Delhi. The delegation comprised Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque.

“Many farmers in small groups had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site,” a press statement issued by the party said.

“Please come & join our dharna it will give us more strength, said a farmer on the phone to @MamataOfficial. A 5-member delegation of @AITCofficial MPs visited Singhu border again to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Bengal CM spoke to multiple groups #KisanDiwas,” Mr. O’Brien, party national spokesperson, tweeted.

On December 4, Ms. Banerjee sent a delegation to meet the protesting farmers and reached out to them over telephone. The Trinamool Congress leadership, including Ms. Banerjee had hit the streets in Kolkata in protests against the farm Bills

Earlier in the day, Ms Banerjee said her party “observes December 23 Kisan Diwas or National Farmers Day to celebrate the contribution of our brothers and sisters to the country’s economy”. She also referred to the Krishak Bandhu Scheme started by her government, where ₹ 5000 is given to 73 lakh farmers.

BJP’s charge

The BJP has been raising the issue of ‘denial of benefits’ of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers of the State. Ms. Banerjee has been maintaining that she is ready to transfer funds, provided it is routed through the State government.

Later in the day, participating in an event in Kolkata, Ms Banerjee said there was no place for those who wanted to divide society. “We will not allow Bengal to be turned into Gujarat,” she added.