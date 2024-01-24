GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata Banerjee suffers injury after her car halts suddenly to avoid collision with vehicle

Mamata Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, a senior official said.

January 24, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Bardhaman

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her forehead after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle, a senior official said.

Ms. Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, he said.

The Chief Minister is being brought back to Kolkata where she will be attended by doctors, the official said.

Ms. Banerjee had gone to Purba Bardhaman this afternoon to chair an administrative review meeting.

