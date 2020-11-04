Mamata announces sops for refugees, SC, STs ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

The measures included issue of land pattas, setting up of development and cultural boards

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a number of initiatives for the refugee and the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) population which included land pattas and setting up of development and cultural boards.

The announcements were made at a meeting where representatives of the SC and ST community from remote areas of West Bengal were present.

“We have recognised all refugee colonies on the State government land and we are also trying to recognise the colonies on the land of the Centre and private colonies as well. We will be giving a total of 1,25,000 land pattas and today [on Wednesday] we are giving away 25,000 land pattas to the refugees,” the Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee said she was the first to give the rights to the Matua population. “When Boro Ma [Binapani Devi, head of Matua order] was there, I used to look after her for 20-25 years. I was the first person to go to the Matua households. We improved the condition of railway station near Thakurbari. We have constructed a college for Matuas and have also worked for the development of the region,” the Chief Minister said. She also announced ₹10 crore for the newly announced Matua Development Board. Matuas are a Dalit refugee sect headquartered at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district with origins in Bangladesh and spread over 50 Assembly seats in the State.

The development assumes significance as it comes hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal. Mr. Shah will visit Bankura district on Thursday and have lunch at a tribal household. On Friday, he will have lunch at a Matua household near Kolkata.

The Chief Minister also announced that development boards and cultural boards would be created for Bauri/Dhule, Bagdis and Majhis, three ST communities so that they could preserve their cultural heritage.

Ms. Banerjee also directed construction of a community hall for Chau dancers of Purulia and directed that Dokra artists of Bankura be brought under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

The Chief Minister said her government would facilitate loans through State-run cooperative banks to about two lakh people to buy two-wheelers.