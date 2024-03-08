Congress to take out Mahila Nyay Yatras

March 08, 2024 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - New Delhi

To mark the International Women’s Day on Friday (March 8), the All India Mahila Congress will take out “Mahila Nyay Yatras” across the country to highlight the plight of rape victims and their families.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure speedy justice to the rape victims and their families.

Ms. Lamba highlighted a recent case from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where two rape victims and their father committed suicide after failing to get justice. She questioned the silence of the Women and Child Development Minister as well as Chairperson of the National Commission for Women.