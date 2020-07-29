Mahesh Raut shows symptoms of COVID-19, moves HC for a test

The youngest accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Mahesh Raut, 33, moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction for a COVID-19 test as he said he had all the symptoms of the disease.
Advocate Vijay Hiremath represented Mr. Raut before a division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht.
Mr. Raut was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is lodged at the Taloja Central jail. The petition says, “He is currently suffering from high fever and diarrhoea, and has been in touch with fellow prison inmates who have tested Covid-19 positive. His immune system is already compromised as he has been suffering from ulcerative colitis and has been under treatment for the same even prior to his arrest.”
Mr. Raut came in close contact with Varavara Rao who is positive inside the jail. He has asked the jail authorities and the medical officers for a COVID - 19 test to be done on him but they have repeatedly refused to do it, Mr. Hiremath argued. He seeks the conduct of a test and adequate medical care.
The government pleader sought time to file a report on the present status of health of Mr. Raut. The matter will be heard on August 4.
Mr. Raut, selected for the prestigious Prime Minister Rural Development fellowship programme, was allocated to work with the District Collector, Gadchiroli. During this fellowship, he took on the work of implementation of the Panchayati Raj Extended to Scheduled Areas and Forest Rights Act, and with the help of the District Collector, he was successful in liaising between the locals and the government.
