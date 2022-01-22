Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Hymn ‘Abide with me’ dropped from Beating The Retreat tunes

It was initially dropped in 2020 as well, but was restored in final list

The traditional Christian hymn ‘Abide by me’ believed to have been a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi has been dropped from the list of tunes for this year’s Beating the Retreat (BTR) ceremony. The tune had been played at the annual ceremony every year since 1950.

‘Abide with me’ used to be played by the massed bands at the end of the ceremony and this year there are three tunes without it instead of the four tunes last year including the Hymn.

The three tunes to be played by Massed Bands this year are ‘Kadam kadam badhaye ja’, ‘Drummers call’ and ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’. In contrast, the four tunes last year were ‘Bharat ke jawan’ (new composition last year), ‘Kadam kadam badhaye ja’, ‘Drummers call’, and ‘Abide with me’

In 2020 too, the tune was initially dropped from the list of tunes but was subsequently restored in the final list after protests from a cross section of the public on social media. In addition, the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be played for the first at BTR in 2020.

Beating the Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition going back to the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the ‘retreat’, troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

“It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during sounding of the ‘retreat’ has been retained to this day. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered at ‘retreat’,” a Defence Ministry brochure on BTR explained.

‘Abide with Me’ was written in the 19th century by Scottish poet Henry Francis Lyte and composed by William Henry Monk. Beating The Retreat is performed every year on the evening of January 29 at Vijay Chowk in the national capital and marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations.

There are 24 Buglers, 44 Trumpeters and 75 Drummers participating this year.

About 30-35 tunes played at the ceremony every year some of which are changed but ‘Abide by me’ has always been there.