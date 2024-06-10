GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Under-construction building collapses in Mumbai, 2 dead

A 38-year-old man and a child died in the incident at Vikhroli

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 01:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man named Nagesh Ramchandra Reddy and a 10-year-old boy Rohit Reddy died when a portion of a five-storeyed under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night when heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai. The incident was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on June 9, at 11.10 p.m. at Kailas Business Park, Near TATA powerhouse, Park Site, Vikhroli West, Mumbai, the BMC officials informed.  

The MFB staff reached the spot after receiving a phone call from a resident. “On arrival at scene of incident the MFB staff learnt from the public that some portion of parapet iron beam and slab of floor that could not be ascertained, had fallen while some portions of the under-construction building were hanging precariously,” a BMC official said.  

The fireman on duty removed the hanging structures using tools and retrieved a child and a man who were taken to Rajawadi Hospital in a private vehicle by the locals. “Dr. Nivedita on duty declared them brought dead,” the official added.

