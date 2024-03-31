GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests five Bangladesh nationals for illegal migration

The men were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950

March 31, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST

Purnima Sah

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on March 30 said that five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Navi Mumbai for entering and living in India illegally without any valid documents.

An ATS official said that they received a tip-off on Friday and the Vikhroli unit carried out an operation at two locations in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. During the operation, five Bangladeshis were arrested from Ghansoli’s Janai Compound and Shivaji Talao area.

None of them had valid documents or a permit to live in India but were employed as masons in Navi Mumbai. The men were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Those arrested were Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan (25), Julu Billal Sharif (28) and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49). The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai registered an FIR and sent them to police custody. Investigation was still on, the ATS official said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / terrorism (crime) / migration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.