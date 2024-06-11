GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out at a factory in Saravli industrial area in Maharashtra’s Thane district

Published - June 11, 2024 11:12 am IST - Thane

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: AP

A fire broke out at a sanitary napkin factory in Bhiwandi area of the district in the early hours of Tuesday, June 11, 2024, but no casualties were reported, a civic official said.

The fire started at the factory, located in Saravli industrial area, around 3 am, said Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation disaster management cell official Raju Warlikar.

Fire brigade teams of BNMC as well as teams from Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.30 am, he said.

Nobody was reported injured but the raw material stored in the factory was gutted, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

The cause of the fire was being probed.

