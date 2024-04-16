Cong. claim on ‘threat’ to democracy is false propaganda: Fadnavis

April 16, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed Congress’ claims that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was out to dismantle democracy as “false propaganda”. He said on Monday that democracy is part of the DNA of every Indian citizen which could never be eliminated.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Mr. Fadnavis called the Congress’ manifesto “a mere piece of paper.”

“Democracy runs in the blood of every Indian. The Congress’s claims regarding threats to democracy are completely unfounded. It is false propaganda,” he said, while outlining PM Modi and the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra.’

Mr. Fadnavis said it was late Congress PM Indira Gandhi who had attempted to smother democracy by imposing an Emergency.

“But it did not last. If ever any attempt was made to finish democracy it was done by Congress… PM Narendra Modi has always strictly adhered to and governed in accordance with the Indian Constitution. The Congress’s attempt to depict the BJP as anti-Constitution is a mere ploy,” he said, adding that the public would not fall for the Congress’ rhetoric.

A piece of paper

He said the Congress’ manifesto was “a failure” and a mere piece of paper. Mr. Fadnavis said that despite the party having been in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, it had never implemented its manifesto.

“It is in power in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but has failed to deliver its promises.”

He mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to pay Rs. one lakh annually to women. “Rahul Gandhi can promise a Taj Mahal to every citizen as he knows Congress will not win Lok Sabha elections this year.”

About rising unemployment not being highlighted in the BJP’s manifesto, Mr. Fadnavis said his party’s manifesto spoke about encouraging more start-ups, physical as well as digital infrastructure, and more investment in the agriculture and cooperation sectors.

“The focus on these sectors will have a cumulative impact on job creation for the youth in various sectors,” he said.