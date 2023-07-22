Maharashtra to reclaim airports awarded to Reliance for development citing lack of progress

July 22, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra government would soon reclaim the Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Baramati airports that were awarded to Reliance Airport Development in August 2009 for development.

“Around 2009, some airports were given to Reliance for development for 30 years. However, due to the lack of progress in developing these airports, the State government is considering taking them back from the company. Works in Nanded and Latur airports have come to a complete halt,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the State Assembly on Friday.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Airport Development had also failed to clear its dues, leading the State government to seek the opinion of the Advocate General to expedite the resolution.

“The company is not paying statutory dues. We will take AG’s opinion and find a solution,” stated Mr. Fadnavis.

To ensure effective airport management, an authority will be established, and a decision on the matter will be made within the next three months, he told the House.

Reliance Airport Development emerged as the highest bidder, securing the project for all five airports with a bid of ₹63 crore in an auction conducted by the previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government in 2009 to enhance air connectivity in Maharashtra.

Addressing the challenges of regional air connectivity, Mr. Fadnavis pointed out that Mumbai Airport, being the busiest in the country with over 700 flights taking off and landing, poses scheduling challenges for regional connectivity flights during prime hours, which are in the early mornings.

He said, “We can’t have an afternoon flight from Yavatmal, as people who want to come to Mumbai from there need morning flights. Regional airports require connectivity during prime hours, which is in the mornings or during night wherever it is permitted else it is not viable. However, during those hours, Mumbai Airport is highly congested. Once the Navi Mumbai Airport is operational next year, it will resolve all issues related to regional connectivity.”