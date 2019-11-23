National

Maharashtra govt formation: NCP chief, daughter should join Union govt, says Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule should join the Union government and help strengthen the country with their experience, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, a day marked by NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s surprise move to support the BJP in forming a government in Maharashtra.

In an early morning development, Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party legislative party leader, took oath as deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made a surprising comeback for the second time.

“I call upon Sharad Pawar and Ms. Sule to join the Cabinet. Pawar saheb can be given some crucial portfolio, and with his vast knowledge and experience, he can contribute to strengthen the government and the country,” Mr. Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (A), said.

The development, Mr. Athawale said, was a “big setback and a lesson” for the Shiv Sena which was unwilling to form government with the BJP.

“Even I am surprised at the speed at which the BJP formed the government [with Ajit Pawar]. But I was anticipating it,” Mr. Athawale said.

