Coronavirus | Maharashtra continues to account for over 60% of active cases

Eight States displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, says Health Ministry

Maharashtra continues to account for over 60% (63.57%) of the active COVID-19 cases with Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh constituting 87.72% of the new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.

The active caseload stands at 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) on Saturday which is 1.78% of the positive cases while the country registered 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“Eight States — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. On the other hand, 20 States/UTs including Goa, Bihar, Sikkim, Tripura etc have less than 1,000 active cases,’’ said the Ministry.

It said 140 deaths had been reported with five States accounting for 81.43% of them. Maharashtra saw the highest casualties (56) followed by Punjab (34) and Kerala (14).

The cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,73,260 and the national recovery rate is 96.82%. The gap between recovered and active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,771,238. In the last 24 hours, India has registered 19,957 recoveries and 86.43% of them are observed to be concentrated in six States with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of single day recoveries with 11,344 newly recovered cases.

Eighteen States/UTs including Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry and Assam have not reported any death in the last 24 hours.