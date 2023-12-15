GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahadev betting app case | Mumbai crime branch summons actor Sahil Khan, three others

An SIT official said an investigation is under way against Sahil Khan and 31 other individuals in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

December 15, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

“The Mumbai police’s crime branch, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case, has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on December 15,” an official said.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police has been formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the State and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app,” the official said. The size of the scam is about ₹15,000 crore, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

An SIT official said an investigation is under way against Khan and 31 other individuals in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

“He said the crime branch has summoned Sahil Khan, his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushlani, and one more accused person. They have been asked to remain present before the officials of SIT at Mumbai crime branch,” the senior police official said.

Mumbai / Maharashtra / crime / fraud / economic offence/ tax evasion

