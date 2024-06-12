Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves creation of 46,491 new posts in the health sector

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on June 11 approved the creation of 46,491 new posts in the health sector, as it met for the first time since the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Cabinet approved the creation of 46,491 new posts (regular/contractual/outsourced) in health institutions and approved the filling of 18,653 of these posts in the next three financial years and an annual recurring expenditure of ₹343.29 crore on these posts. The remaining 27,838 posts will be filled through the National Health Mission as before,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“Under the Public Health and Medical Education Department, permission was given to fill 607 posts out of 1,214 vacant posts of seven specialities such as anaesthesiologist, medical specialist, gynaecologist, paediatrician, radiologist, orthopaedist and surgery specialist through direct recruitment and, accordingly, permission was given to advertise through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for filling the vacant posts,” a Cabinet briefing note read.

The Cabinet also approved a sum ₹24,420 crore for subsidy to power consumers of various categories after the tariff rates were revised in April 2024.

“Of this, ₹6,000 crore subsidy has been approved for domestic consumers, ₹13,000 crore for general category farmers and ₹5,000 crore subsidy for SC/ST farmers,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming the office for the third time.

The Cabinet, Mr. Vijayvargiya said, congratulated Mr. Yadav on the BJP’s victory on all 29 Lok Sabha seats of the State as well as the Madhya Pradesh MPs who have been inducted into the Central Cabinet.

Three Lok Sabha MPs from the State have been made Ministers in the Union Cabinet, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Two tribal MPs — Savitri Thakur and Durga Das Uikey — were also made Ministers of State in the new NDA government.