GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cheetah from Kuno National Park strays into Rajasthan's Karauli, rescued

The cheetah, from the Kuno National Park, reached the Simara village (around 50 km) via Sheopur and Sabalgarh

May 04, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A cheetah strayed out of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and was spotted in a village in Rajasthan’s Karauli on May 4 (The photo is for representation purpose only)

A cheetah strayed out of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and was spotted in a village in Rajasthan’s Karauli on May 4 (The photo is for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

A cheetah strayed out of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and was spotted in a village in Rajasthan’s Karauli on May 4, a forest department official said.

Karauli Wildlife Deputy Conservator of Forest Piyush Sharma said, "Information was received about a wild animal in Simara village. The animal was identified as a male cheetah.”

Cheetahs exploring habitat, nothing to worry: Project Tiger head on straying incident in Madhya Pradesh

The cheetah, from the Kuno National Park, reached the Simara village (around 50 km) via Sheopur and Sabalgarh of Madhya Pradesh.

Both these cities are adjacent to the Chambal river and Simara village of Karauli is also situated on the banks of Chambal, Sharma said. 

Upon receiving the information about the cheetah, a team of Forest Department Officials of Rajasthan and an MP reached the spot and caught the animal, he said. 

However, this is not an isolated incident. Four months ago, a cheetah went missing from Kuno National Park in Sheopur and was found in the forest of Baran district adjacent to MP and Rajasthan. Acting on it, the Kuno's team reached Baran and tranquillised the cheetah to rescue it.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Jaipur / Indian Forest Service / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.