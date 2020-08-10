Lufthansa to resume flights from Europe to India

Inbound flights will start on August 13, the airline says

Lufthansa will commence ticket sales for its flights from Europe to India after the Home Ministry had recently relaxed norms for those entering the country.

“Effective immediately, Indian citizens are eligible to travel on Lufthansa flights to India from the U.S., Canada, and other countries worldwide. Following a bilateral agreement between India and Germany, inbound passenger flights to India, one of Lufthansa’s most important international markets, will be reinstated as of August 13,” the airline said on Monday.

It will resume the Frankfurt to Delhi, Munich to Delhi, Frankfurt to Bangalore and Frankfurt to Mumbai flights.

Since the ban on international flights on March 22, Lufthansa has been operating outbound flights from India.

The Home Ministry had last week allowed entry to OCI cardholders from the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France and other foreigners from these countries, who are now allowed to avail themselves of the Indian visa facility for business, medical and also employment purposes.