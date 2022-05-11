Lt. General Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC Strike 1

CUE API May 11, 2022 02:38 IST

CUE API May 11, 2022 02:38 IST

Lt. Gen Joshi told all ranks that they should focus on operational preparedness in order to face the upcoming security challenges

Lt. Gen Joshi told all ranks that they should focus on operational preparedness in order to face the upcoming security challenges

Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi has taken over the charge of new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Strike 1 or 1 Corps, Officials said on Tuesday. “Lt. General Gajendra Joshi took the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Strike 1 on Monday from Lt. General M K Katiyar,” Shantanu Pratap Singh, PRO, Ministry of Defence in Lucknow said. Lt. Gen. Joshi has vast Army experience, he said. In counter-terrorism operations, the GOC actively served as a battalion commander in south Kashmir as well as a sector commander in Manipur, the PRO defence said, adding he also commanded a division in J&K. The other coveted positions held by Lt. Gen Joshi are General Staff Officer grade 1 (operation) in Mountain Division, Colonel General Staff (operations) in core HQ in high altitude area, Deputy Director General Military Operation and Military Intelligence at Army HQ, he said. On the occasion, Lt. Gen Joshi told all ranks that they should focus on operational preparedness in order to face the upcoming security challenges.



Our code of editorial values