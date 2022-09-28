Lt. General Anil Chauhan appointed as new CDS

PTI September 28, 2022 19:12 IST

The appointment comes more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat.

Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retd.). File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retd.) was on Wednesday appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat. The Defence Ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt. General Chauhan. “The Government has decided to appoint Lt. General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders,” it said. In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt. General Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India.



