Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi to be next Army chief

The government on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi as the next Army Chief. He will take over from Gen. Manoj Pande on June 30.

“The government has appointed Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024. The present Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj C. Pande, demits office on June 30, 2024,” the Defence Ministry said in a late-evening statement.

Gen. Pande, who was to retire on May 31, had been given a one-month extension. The extension had created speculation in the military fraternity of a possible supersession and deviation from the seniority principle in the appointment of service chiefs.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Army on December 15, 1984. Like Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K. Tripathi, he is also an alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa.

His command appointments include Command of Regiment (18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), DIG, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

In the rank of Lieutenant-General, he has held important positions, including that of Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, from 2022 to 2024, before taking over as Vice-Chief.