L&T delivers first hardware for Gaganyaan to ISRO

A security guard stands behind the logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at its headquarters in Bengaluru. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement.

The segment was produced at L&T’s Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility, in Mumbai meeting the enhanced quality and timeline requirements for India’s maiden manned mission.

“L&T is playing a vital role in powering ISRO’s Human Space Flight Program (HSFP). A trusted partner of ISRO for almost five decades, L&T has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions,” L&T said.

The critical booster segment, with a diameter of 3.2 meters, 8.5 meters in length and weighing 5.5 tons, was jointly flagged off in a virtual event by Dr. K Sivan, Secretary Department of Space & Chairman ISRO and Jayant Patil Whole-time Director and Member of L&T board.

