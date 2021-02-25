National

LPG prices increased, domestic cylinder costs ₹25 more

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been increased by ₹25 each.

The third upward revision, thus far, this month, it has made the cooking gas refills dearer by ₹100 each for households in a span of just three weeks. Following the latest increase, a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi costs ₹794 as against ₹769.00 at which they were supplied on Wednesday.

The new price in Kolkata is ₹820 (₹795), the highest among the four major metros. In Mumbai, the cylinder now costs ₹794 (₹769.00) and in Chennai ₹810 (₹785.00). In Hyderabad, it is ₹.846.50 (₹821.50).

LPG prices, which are determined based on the international product – propane and butane – prices as well as US dollar-rupee exchange rate, were increased this month first by ₹25 on February 4 and by ₹50 on February 15.

In December, the price of domestic cylinders had increased by ₹100 each. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by ₹50 twice. Even though they left the prices untouched in January, the latest revision translates into a ₹200 hike in the cylinder prices over three months.

It comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are on the boil, leading to a cascading effect on end consumer price of various daily use products, especially vegetables. Petrol price is close to ₹.100 a litre in many cities and with the latest increase LPG cylinder prices are getting near the Rs.1,000 a refill mark, together threatening to impact the budget of many households.

Eligible households are entitled to subsidy on 12 cylinders they order a year. The subsidy, credited into the bank accounts, however, has been static over the last few months. While it hovers around ₹25 per cylinder in Chennai, in Hyderabad the direct benefit transfer (DBT) is around ₹40 and remains like that for some months though LPG prices have increased multiple times, sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 11:41:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lpg-prices-increased-domestic-cylinder-costs-25-more/article33930002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY