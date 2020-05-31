Low pressure area into Arabian sea may become cyclonic storm, says Met

A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm and could move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, a Met statement said on Sunday.
“A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid- troposphericlevels,” the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in a tweet.
The met department said the low pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is “very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3”.
“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining south east arabian sea during the next 24 hours,” it said.
