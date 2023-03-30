HamberMenu
Lord Ram our country's identity, not merely embodiment in stone or wood, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking at a conclave in New Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navami.

March 30, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at a conclave in New Delhi on March 30, 2023. Twitter/@rajnathsingh

Lord Ram is India's identity and not merely an embodiment in stone or wood, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on March 30, 2023.

He asserted that the government will construct hospitals, schools, set up industries and also build temples.

Mr. Singh was speaking at a conclave in New Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"When it came to the construction of Ram temple, a lot of people had started giving their thoughts on it. Some people had suggested that a hospital be built at the site, while others said a school can be built. Some even suggested that an industry could be set up. These were the people who do not understand Lord Ram or have not embraced him," he said.

"Lord Ram is not merely an embodiment in stone, wood or soil, he is the centre of our culture and faith," he said.

"Lord Ram is our identity as well as that of our country," Mr. Singh said.

"We will build hospitals, schools and industry. And, we will build temples also," he added.

In his address, the Defence Minister also noted that the northeast has come closer to Delhi and 'dil' (heart) of people due to the Centre's efforts.

Today, there is "unprecedented peace" in the northeast due to which AFSPA has been removed from various parts of the region, he said.

Mr. Singh added that "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" is not merely a slogan but has become a people's movement.

"As the defence minister, I can say that today women, by becoming a part of the armed forces, are further strengthening it. They are flying fighter jets as fighter pilots. Recently, I approved the induction of women in artillery," he said.

With the participation of women in armed forces, we are moving ahead together in the direction of women empowerment and in strengthening of the armed forces, he said.

The Minister also asserted that in today's New India, there is "no room for an elitist mindset".

