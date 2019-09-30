Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to visit Russia

Russia is gearing up to intensify legislative cooperation with India in the coming months. As part of this process, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to visit Moscow in November, a source said.

During the visit, Mr. Birla will hold meetings with leading Russian figures including the Chairman of the Russian Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, the source said.

The visit to Moscow is being viewed as part of Russia’s continued efforts to promote ties between the legislative organs of both sides.

The focus on inter-parliamentary exchanges was part of the joint statement that was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East in the first week of September.

The joint statement indicated that Mr. Birla would soon visit Russia.

Moscow’s Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev met Mr. Birla in July. The Chairman of the Duma and its defence committee play a significant role in India-Russia ties traditionally. Mr. Volodin visited India last December and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.