Lok Sabha nod for Bill extending SC/ST quota in State legislatures

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which continues the reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes for another 10 years, upto January 25, 2030.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that the quota in legislatures was required to build a new political leadership of the two communities. The Bill was passed with 352 members in favour and none against. The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo-Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020.

The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of “nomination” is set to expire on January 25 next year as the Bill does not extend the facility to the community. The Minister in his reply said doors are not shut and the matter would be considered.

Speaking during the discussion, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Minister should move an Amendment to the Bill to the effect of extending the SC/ST reservation for 10 years but should have been more considerate of Anglo-Indians.

‘Quotas not enough’

Stating that the admission figures in IIMs and IITs of SC/ST was still very low, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “Reservation alone isn’t enough; this intellectual untouchability has to end.”

Sougata Ray of the Trinamool Congress questioned the figures released by the Minister on the number of Anglo-Indians in India.

“The Minister is seeking to take away what Dr. Ambedkar gave us. Anglo-Indians have contributed immensely for the country. Do not obliterate a community of proud people,” the MP said. TDP MP, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, while supporting the Bill, said that with 98% jobs in the private sector, the government must also look at extending the reservation cover. Advocating for the Anglo-Indian community, he noted that the government is duty bound to protect these Indians too.