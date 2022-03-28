Home Minister to introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

Home Minister to introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

The Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, marking the completion of the budgetary exercise for the financial year 2022-23.

Here are the latest updates:

11:25 a.m.

Writing off does not mean completely waiving off the amount: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In response to a question by Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated the writing off the NPAs does not translate to waiving off the amount. She informed the house that as part of the accounting process, banks make a provision for the money which is due from the NPA account.

The Finance Minister added the pursuing of the defaulter is followed up. She apprised the Lower House that several public sector bank have got their money back by claiming assets and securities of the defaulter.

“NPAs were previously left by the dozen and tons during UPA rule. Money was never obtained from these defaulters to go back to the banks,” she stated in the Lok Sabha.

11:05 a.m.

Members discuss Employee State Insurance Scheme

MP from Kollam N.K. Premchandran asked the Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav to clarify if the Govt would revise the ₹ 21,000 cap for eligibility to entitlements under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). In response, My Yadav informed the house that the Govt considers revising the pay ceiling from time to time, however, at the moment there are no pending proposals with the Govt.

He apprised the house about the Social Security Code implemented by the Ministry to include the population not a part of the ESIC scheme. He added that in the previous board meeting of ESIC, it was decided that health of workers and potential diseases to be determined as per the specific occupation of the worker.

11:05 a.m.

11 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the Lower House

10:15 am

List of Business

Question Hour Papers, Reports of Committee on Petitions, Reports of Standing Committee on the table Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967. Amit Shah to introduce a Bill to authorise for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. Arjun Munda to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, be taken into consideration.

10 a.m.

Day 9 recap

Nityanand Rai (BJP) on behalf of Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla moved Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration through a verbal vote.

Talking about the proposed establishment of the World Health Organisation- Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO-CTM) in the Jamnagar, Gujarat, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that host country agreement for the same will be signed today by the Secretary of AYUSH and the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.