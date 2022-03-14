With the COVID-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 a.m., instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the budget session from January 29 to February 11

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha, during the first leg of the Budget Session, New Delhi, February 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

The second part of the Parliament’s budget session begins on Monday with the Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident funds and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Top on the government’s agenda would be getting Parliament’s approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The first part of the budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

Ms. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and the Union Budget.

Here are the latest updates:

11.28 am

Opposition questions govt on data about child labour

Several opposition MPs questioned the Union government regarding data about child labour in the country. Congress’ Manickam Tagore said that it was “unfortunate” the government has no data about child labour. He also said that the government has not released funds for the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), especially for the state of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said that “One in 10 children now in child labour in India and it is rising for the first time in 20 years. Nine million more children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the pandemic. The closure of 1.5 million schools due to the pandemic and lockdowns in India has impacted 247 million children enrolled in elementary and secondary schools and added to the risk of them slipping into child labour.”

10 am

List of business in Lok Sabha