  1. Obit references
  2. Question Hour
  3. Papers to be laid on the table
  4. Report of Business Advisory Committee
  5. Reports on Standing Committee on Railways, Social Justice and Empowerment, Home Affairs, Transport, Tourism and Culture
  6. Motion for Election of two members to the court of University of Delhi
  7. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir
  8. Demands for Grants
  9. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022