Lok Sabha live updates | Uproar in parliament on the recent hike in fuel prices

The Hindu Bureau March 23, 2022 11:12 IST

Lok Sabha to take up discussion on paddy and rice procurement in the present calendar year.

Day 6 of the second chapter of the two-part Budget Session of the Lok Sabha commences at 11 A.M. on Wednesday. The house would discuss disinvestment of the Central Govt-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. It would also take up discussion on MPLAD funds, import of palm oil, irregularities in paddy procurement and the present status of Food Corporation’s procurement of rice. Tuesday saw an uproar among opposition benches with regards to the recently announced fuel price hike. Separately, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tendered his resignation from the house to focus on U.P. Legislative Assembly. Here are the latest updates: 11:20 a.m. Protesting members near the speaker’s chair. Furore continue in parliament. 11:02 a.m. Opposition express anger on the recent hike in fuel prices. Members raise slogans and hold placards, demanding rollback of the price hike. 11:00 a.m. House commences proceedings. Lok Sabha speaker offers homage to martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Martyr’s Day. The house observed a minute of silence. List of Business Ministries to lay papers on the table: - Dr Jitendra Singh for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Ministry of Science and Technology - Mr Ashwini Kumar Choubey for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - Mr Danve Raosaheb Dadarao for the Ministry of Railways - Ms Anupriya Patel for the Ministry Ministry of Commerce and Industry Question Hour proceedings



