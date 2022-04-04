Lok Sabha live updates | House to take up Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

Members to hold discussion on promotion of sports

On the 14th day of the second part of the Budget session, the Constitution (SC/ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed in the Lower House.

The Indian Antarctic Bill was also introduced in the House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh.

Today, members will continue with their discussion on promotion of sports in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

Here are the latest updates:

11:00 a.m.

House takes up discussion on GST for Health Insurance

INC MP Benny Behnon and Shiv Sena MP Shrikanth Eknath Shinde asked questions to the Finance Ministry if they would consider granting exemptions with respect to GST on Health Insurance. In response, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury stated the Govt had reduced the GST on COVID-related medicines and instruments from 12% to 5%. On expanding health insurance coverage, Mr Chaudhury added the Govt has introduced varied insurance schemes under Ayushmann Bharat. He informed of the overall coverage 66% is funded by Central Govt schemes.

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings begin at the lower house. Question Hour in progress

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

2. Further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard.

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table.

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 14 recap

On April 1, 2022, the Constitution (SC/ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Bill seeks to include Gond, Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari and Rajgond communities living in the districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Uttar Pradesh.

It also seeks to exclude the Gond community living in these four districts from the list of Scheduled Castes.

The Indian Antarctic Bill was also introduced in the Lok Sabha by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh amid objections by Opposition to the government enacting laws to govern the icy continent, which they contend was a “no man’s land.” The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

Lok Sabha MPs presented private bills related to issues of public interest like reorganisation of Maharashtra state, amendment in IPC, additional bench of High Court, unemployment allowance under Private Member’s Business.